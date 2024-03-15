Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 76 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $725.63. 3,389,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $321.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.