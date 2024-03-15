Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 277 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 7,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,864,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,097. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

