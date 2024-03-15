Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Down 0.5%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 15,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Get Vident International Equity Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 913.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 57,916 shares during the period.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.