Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 86.5% in February

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the February 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
IAE stock remained flat at $6.24 during trading on Friday. 20,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,599. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
