Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,666. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

