Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 45,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $5,891,607. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

