WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for 2.6% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,750,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEX traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,213. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $235.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.89 and its 200 day moving average is $195.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

