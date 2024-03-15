Woodstock Corp Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. 17,838,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $129.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

