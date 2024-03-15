Woodstock Corp Has $7.74 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NEE traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 32,424,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

