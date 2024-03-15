Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,192,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

