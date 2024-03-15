Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock worth $78,321,150 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.27. 3,321,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,250. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.06. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

