Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PSWD)

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

