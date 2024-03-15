Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UPGR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.