Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zedge Trading Down 5.9 %

ZDGE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,868. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 81,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zedge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zedge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

