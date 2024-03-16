0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Billion

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $564.90 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 135.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

