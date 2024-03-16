36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Price Performance

Shares of 36Kr stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

