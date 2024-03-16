Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $193.96 million and $94.59 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005391 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00028011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,790.10 or 0.99776125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010193 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00159408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1788099 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $25,351,718.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.