Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Tycho Peterson Sells 15,456 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $53,168.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,730. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $470.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 818,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,385,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 272,720 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,509,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

