Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Tycho Peterson Sells 15,456 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $53,168.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ADPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,730. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $470.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
