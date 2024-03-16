Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.85

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $27.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00114474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00037105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00019146 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003006 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

