Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $338.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading

