Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $338.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKBA
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akebia Therapeutics
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.