Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 24.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.78. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

