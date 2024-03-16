American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Decreased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.46. 5,267,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,573. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

