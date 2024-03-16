American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Financial Analysis

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 10.94% 9.14% 6.65% Resonate Blends -2,373.40% N/A -195.57%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

American Software has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Software and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Software currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given American Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Software and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $119.30 million 3.08 $10.42 million $0.35 31.63 Resonate Blends $50,000.00 106.18 $650,000.00 N/A N/A

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Summary

American Software beats Resonate Blends on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Resonate Blends

(Get Free Report)

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

