American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 43.5% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the February 14th total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

AWR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $71.77. 945,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,987. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

