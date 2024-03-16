Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4604 per share on Thursday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $30.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

