Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.65. 9,936,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,483. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

