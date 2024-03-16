Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.61 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $113.74 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00081047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

