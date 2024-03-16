Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 4,003,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.