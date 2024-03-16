ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $36.50 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. ASD has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005339 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00027084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,471.77 or 0.99973655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010286 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00158917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05686688 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,554,610.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

