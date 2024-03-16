Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 24,844 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 24,844 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,887.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,910,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 1,496,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.71. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.