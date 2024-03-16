Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

