Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Aura Minerals stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

