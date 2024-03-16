Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
Aura Minerals stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.52.
About Aura Minerals
