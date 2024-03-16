Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $53.23 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $53.23 or 0.00080564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.08 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00018751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00018249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

