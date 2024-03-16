Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.46 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.35 or 0.00015779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $126.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005327 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00027120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,610.84 or 1.00020394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00156715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,971,733 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,926,953.30121467 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.24957928 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $118,401,684.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

