Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke Purchases 1,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BDGI traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$48.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BDGI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.55.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

