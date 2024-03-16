Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 14th total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCH

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 331,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,594. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.