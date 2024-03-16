Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,914,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,146.0 days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
