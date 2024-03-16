Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,914,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,146.0 days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

