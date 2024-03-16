BinaryX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $284.18 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $284.18 million and approximately $208,308.81 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $58.62 or 0.00088163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
