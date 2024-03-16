Bitcoin SV Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $83.95 or 0.00126255 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $111.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,489.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.40 or 0.00596186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00053092 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,662,662 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

