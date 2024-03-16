Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $11.74 or 0.00017766 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $477,807.15 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,070.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.00595179 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00125382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.77800437 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $159,718.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

