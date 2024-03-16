BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.43 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $571.31 or 0.00874417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion and approximately $3.79 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,538,651 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,538,840.9587285. The last known price of BNB is 614.36058825 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2106 active market(s) with $5,613,544,996.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

