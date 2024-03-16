BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
