BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 736 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ META traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.10. 29,153,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

