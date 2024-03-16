BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,050. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.50 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average of $327.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

