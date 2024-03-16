Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,472,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 14th total of 1,760,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.5 days.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $57.30 during trading on Friday. 69,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

