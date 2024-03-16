Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the February 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 18,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,429. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

