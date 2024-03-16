Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the February 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 18,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,429. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.
About Bouygues
