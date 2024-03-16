Bryan Deneve Sells 600 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total value of C$23,025.84.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.27.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

