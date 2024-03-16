Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Butler National Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BUKS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. 103,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,520. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

