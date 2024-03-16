Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Christopher D. Boone Sells 204 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CABO stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.69. 165,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.75 and a 1 year high of $768.75.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cable One by 753.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 37.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

