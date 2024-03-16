Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Friday. 5,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

